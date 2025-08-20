Son makes mark, earns MLS Team of Matchday

Son Heung-min, 33, earned his first attacking point in his starting debut for Los Angeles FC and was selected to Major League Soccer’s Team of the Matchday.MLS announced its 29th-round Team of the Matchday for the 2025 regular season on its website on Aug. 19, naming Son as one of three forwards. The league praised him, stating, “Korean icon Son Heung-min, who set a new league transfer record, made a strong impression in his first start.” His transfer fee is estimated at $26.5 million.Son helped LAFC to a 2-0 road win over the New England Revolution on Aug. 17. In the 51st minute, his relentless pressing created the chance for Mark Delgado’s opener, and in stoppage time, he set up Mathieu Choinière’s goal, registering his first offensive contribution in only his second MLS match.Lionel Messi, 38, of Inter Miami, earned a midfield spot in the Team of the Matchday. The Argentine forward recorded a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over LA Galaxy on Aug. 17.Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com