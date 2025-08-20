U.S. national parks face strain amid budget cuts

The United States was the first country to introduce the concept of a national park to the world. In 1872, it established Yellowstone National Park, the world’s first, and today 63 national parks operate across the country. The U.S. model has spread to more than 100 countries, resulting in the creation of over 4,000 national parks worldwide. This is why America’s national parks are often called “America’s Best Idea.”Equally highly regarded are the systems that manage the national parks and the wide range of programs offered to visitors. The expertise of the personnel overseeing the parks is also well recognized. Staff members of the National Park Service, known as park rangers, are stationed throughout the parks. In addition to maintaining the parks, providing security, fighting fires, and conducting search-and-rescue operations, they act as experts who introduce visitors to the parks’ ecosystems and biodiversity and guide them in experiencing and learning about the forests up close.Even pencils, once provided alongside activity booklets for children participating in the “Junior Ranger” program, are no longer available. A park ranger said, “With the current budget, we cannot meet demand, so we no longer provide pencils.” The ranger added that children without writing tools “have no choice but to buy them at the gift shop in the visitor center.”Under these circumstances, U.S. national parks are striving to maintain their outward appearance. Earlier, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, seemingly responding to criticism over National Park Service budget cuts, issued an order stating that all national parks “must remain accessible and open, providing every visitor with the best possible customer service experience.”However, critics say that areas not visible to visitors are suffering serious neglect. The National Parks Conservation Association said, “Because park managers must prioritize work and services for visitors, construction and research projects that should have been carried out are being pushed to the back burner.”Woo-Sun Lim imsun@donga.com