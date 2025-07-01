Lee speeds up government formation and key actions

President Lee Jae-myung will hold his first official press conference on July 3, the presidential office announced Sunday, marking his 30th day in office. The event comes well ahead of the traditional 100-day mark observed by past administrations. Lee is also expected to complete his Cabinet formation this week, naming final picks for the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.The early press briefing follows a flurry of actions in Lee’s first month, including the launch of three major special investigations, the drafting of a supplementary budget, and the rapid appointment of Cabinet ministers.According to the presidential office, final vetting is underway for the last two of 19 ministerial positions. Kim Se-yong, an architecture professor at Korea University, and Democratic Party lawmakers Maeng Sung-kyu and Yoon Hu-deok are among the leading candidates to head the land ministry. The culture post may go to an unexpected nominee, according to officials.Lee previously appointed ministers for 11 ministries, including science and ICT, on June 23, and six more, including justice, on June 29. For comparison, former President Moon Jae-in, who also began without a transition team, took 54 days to form his first Cabinet. The Yoon Suk Yeol administration took 36 days, and Park Geun-hye took 60 days.The National Assembly is expected to pass the supplementary budget on July 3. Lee issued his first directive on day one of his presidency, forming an emergency economic task force, and quickly began budget planning. He visited the Assembly on June 26, urging lawmakers to act swiftly, saying, “Timing is everything in economic policy.”Lee has also taken rapid steps on what he called his top priority: ending a “state of insurrection.” Three special prosecutor bills related to the alleged insurrection, former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, and the death of a marine passed the Assembly on June 5. They were approved by the Cabinet on June 10 and promulgated immediately after Lee’s approval. He appointed a special prosecutor on June 12, only eight days into his term, following the Assembly’s nomination.Political observers have praised the administration’s fast and focused execution. However, some experts caution that broader support will be essential moving forward. “In his first month, President Lee has shown clear direction and efficiency," said Lee Jun-han, a professor of political science at Incheon National University. "But on matters such as budgeting and appointments, he should listen more carefully to opposing voices.”Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com