Education minister becomes acting president amid concerns

With Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Lee Ju-ho, the fourth-ranking member of South Korea’s Cabinet, stepping in as acting president on Friday, concerns are rising over whether he can effectively steer diplomatic, trade and economic affairs, even during his temporary, month-long tenure. Unlike the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the Education Ministry is seen as lacking the structure and experience to handle such broad responsibilities.On his first day, Lee convened an emergency National Security Council meeting, ordering officials to "maintain full readiness so that North Korea cannot stage any provocations." In a Cabinet meeting that followed, he stressed the need for stable governance and transparent election management. "Whether it's trade negotiations with the U.S. or efforts to revive the economy and improve livelihoods, no task should be overlooked," he said, urging ministries to "break down silos and pool their efforts" on key national challenges.Still, some inside the government question whether Lee can maintain stability at a time of heightened global and domestic pressures. "There are urgent issues such as resolving tariff disputes and minimizing economic risks, but it's unclear whether the Education Ministry can effectively coordinate such matters," an official from a major ministry said, speaking on condition of anonymity.Lee, speaking to reporters on his way to work, sought to calm such concerns. "State affairs are managed through a system. I will ensure stable governance by communicating closely with the National Assembly and working in concert with Cabinet members," he said. Supporters also point to his credentials: a Ph.D. in economics, former professor at the Korea Development Institute, lawmaker and senior presidential secretary.Structural gaps are also drawing scrutiny. "The Prime Minister's Office functions as the government's control tower, and the Finance Ministry handles policy and budgets with a broad, macro perspective. The Education Ministry, by contrast, has only dealt with education, so its ability to support the acting presidency is limited," another official said. Even under Choi Sang-mok, senior officials dispatched to foreign affairs, security and law enforcement reportedly struggled with early confusion.Inside the Education Ministry, now suddenly thrust into the role of supporting the acting president, there are signs of disarray. Most senior officials are career education bureaucrats with little experience in broader state affairs. Even as Lee's new role became clear on Thursday, the ministry appeared unsettled. "It’s only a month-long term, and with the election underway, there’s not much we can really do," one ministry official said.Sung-Min Park min@donga.com