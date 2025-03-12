Speculation grows over potential Trump-Xi summit. March. 12, 2025 08:14. by Chul-Jung Kim tnf@donga.com.

As tensions between the United States and China escalate in an ongoing trade war, speculation is mounting over a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming months. However, doubts remain as both nations are reportedly at odds over the summit's location, with each insisting on hosting the talks on its own soil.



The two leaders have yet to meet face-to-face since the start of Trump’s second term. Their last known conversation took place on January 17, just before Trump’s inauguration. In a Fox News interview on February 10, Trump confirmed that he had spoken to Xi since assuming office but did not specify the date.



On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump’s administration is considering hosting the summit in the United States this June. The report noted that holding the talks during their shared birthday month—both leaders were born in June—could be a symbolic gesture.



China, however, appears reluctant to send Xi to the United States, fearing that such a move could be interpreted as capitulation to Trump’s tariff pressure. Instead, Beijing prefers to host the summit on its own turf. Trump acknowledged receiving an invitation from China last month, stating, “I’ve received an invitation (from China),” when reporters asked about the possibility of visiting the country.



If the summit takes place, trade disputes will likely dominate the agenda. The U.S. imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese imports on February 4 and again imposed an additional 10% tariff on March 4, to which China responded with its retaliatory tariff on key U.S. exports, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), soybeans, corn, and pork.



