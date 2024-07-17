Chants of ‘fight’ greet bandaged Trump. July. 17, 2024 07:44. by 밀워키=문병기 특파원 weappon@donga.com.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attended the Republican National Convention, which opened in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday, with a bandage on his right ear. Republican delegates and supporters echoed the chants from the scene of the attack as they greeted Trump in his first public appearance since the assassination attempt at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio, who was appointed as the Republican vice-presidential nominee just before the convention began, stood by Trump's side.



The cheers erupted as Trump was shown on the big screen waiting in the corridor before entering the venue. As the former president made his way into the venue, he raised his fist in the air and thanked his supporters. Trump took his seat in the VIP section with Vance and others for the rest of the convention without speaking. Trump was officially nominated as the Republican presidential nominee on the day.



"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network, adding that Vance will fight for workers and farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and across the country. Vance's nomination signals a commitment to winning the presidency by focusing on the "blue wall" states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, which traditionally lean Democratic.



