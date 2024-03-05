TWICE tops US Billboard 200. March. 05, 2024 07:53. by 이지윤 기자 asap@donga.com.

K-pop group TWICE ranked first on the ‘Billboard 200,’ the eighth time achievement for a K-pop singer to top the chart.



The Billboard announced on Sunday (local time) through a chart preview article that TWICE had reached the top of the Billboard 200 with their 13th mini-album titled ‘With YOU-th,’ exceeding prominent candidates such as American country music star Morgan Wallen's album ‘One Thing at a Time’ and Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘Vultures 1.’



This is the 24th time for a non-English album to top the chart. Previously, seven K-pop groups, including BTS, Black Pink, New Jeans, TXT, Stray Kids, Super M, and Ateez, had been ranked first. TWICE, which debuted in 2015, topped the list for the first time after entering the top 10 of the chart five times.



‘Billboard 200’ converts the number of streaming and digital music downloads into album sales and combines them with physical album sales to determine rankings. ‘With YOU-th’ recorded album sales equivalent to 95,000 copies. The new album contains six songs, including the title song ‘One Spark.’



한국어