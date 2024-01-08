In the third year of governance, it’s time to demonstrate capability. January. 08, 2024 07:53. .

What is the overarching vision of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, now entering its third year, as it critiques the previous government as a 'cartel of selfish interests and ideology'? This question arises as I observe the unveiling of the package of policies for the upcoming general election, coupled with last year's reorganization of the President's Office, cabinet reshuffling, and government appointments of major personnel.



President Yoon reiterated multiple times last year, saying, "There will be no arbitrary cabinet reshuffle for the sake of change." This underscored the commitment to maintain the continuity of government administration and the president's unwavering loyalty to those he trusted. However, there has been a shift from a stance of 'responsiveness,' which promptly addresses personnel demands or public opinion, to one centered on 'responsibility' with a focus on necessary personal accountability. When the president dismissed rumors of a cabinet reshuffle during a cabinet meeting, some concerned individuals requested the removal of their names from the article and only acquiesced after a prolonged period of time.



The accumulated demand for personnel changes reached a climax towards the end of the year. Departures have become more noticeable among busy administrators, with chief secretaries, ministers, and vice ministers leaving in a wave as the general elections loomed. Former Trade, Industry, and Energy Minister Bang Moon-kyu, who was named after serving as the chief of the Government Policy Coordination Office for just three months, will run for the upcoming general elections. Vice Ministers, who are former presidential secretaries and hold a special place in the 'heart of Yoon,' also resigned after just five months. This may have conveyed that these appointments were made with a 'risk everything' approach for the upcoming general election rather than ensuring continuity in national administration.



In his third term, the Yoon administration must show its competency in enhancing the well-being of the people. I firmly believe that the initial stride towards transforming into a government that acts to solve problems rather than merely reviewing them, as emphasized by President Yoon, involves diversifying the talent pool. While some assert that an organization doesn’t rely on a single individual, President Yoon said in his New Year address, "People are the future and competitiveness." It will be challenging to resonate with the public and truly capture the public sentiment solely through the selection of prosecutors and officials from the Ministry of Strategy and Finance.



The newly appointed Chief of Staff could examine the personnel lineup, including the Personnel Secretary, along with the personnel recommendation and verification process. The Chief of Staff plays a pivotal role in advising on appointments that directly concern the President and guiding the direction of appointments that the President may not oversee personally. While President Yoon's emphasis on dismantling the 'ideological cartel,' if he fails to demonstrate his capabilities through changed appointments in his third year, it might be interpreted similarly to the previous government's 'eradication of deep-rooted evils,' a move that turned opponents into enemies.



