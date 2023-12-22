G-Dragon: I will establish a foundation for drug abuse eradication. December. 22, 2023 08:34. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Singer G-Dragon declared on Thursday that he intends to establish a foundation dedicated to social contribution to address the issue of drug abuse next year. Simultaneously, he revealed plans for a comeback with a new album. The artist had come under police investigation recently due to allegations of drug use. However, a thorough examination determined that there was “no basis for pressing charges.”



G-Dragon conveyed this message through a handwritten letter distributed by his new agency, Galaxy Corporation. In the letter, he expressed, "As a result of this incident, I have come to understand the disheartening reality that, despite an annual average of 20,000 drug-related cases and a rise in juvenile drug offenses, fewer than 500 individuals are undergoing treatment." He went on to state, "I am committed to actively contributing to the elimination and prevention of drug abuse, particularly among vulnerable youth and those uncertain about their life paths. I will establish a foundation to prevent the recurrence of unjust incidents affecting the powerless." Moreover, G-Dragon revealed his intention to make the foundation's inaugural donation in the name of VIP, the dedicated fandom of Big Bang, his music group.



"I believe the police fulfilled their duties as an investigative agency," said Cho Sung-hae, a director of Galaxy Corporation. "G-Dragon's standpoint is that, given the suspicions surrounding drug use, an investigation was a natural and necessary course of action." G-Dragon terminated his exclusive contract with YG Entertainment earlier this year and entered into an exclusive agreement with Galaxy Corporation.



