Alum donation is on my daughter's bucket list. October. 21, 2023

Shin Ae-jin's heartfelt aspiration to donate to her alma mater was distinctly penned in her diary. "I hope that my daughter’s enduring spirit, one of relentless dreams and challenges, resonates deeply with the upcoming generations," reflected Mr. Shin Jeong-seob.



Mr. Shin, the 53-year-old father of the late Shin Ae-jin (Class of '17, College of Life Sciences, Korea University), recounted his daughter's poignant desire amidst his sorrow. Ae-jin, tragically caught in the Itaewon incident in October last year, would have celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday. In a Friday conversation with The Dong-A Ilbo, Mr. Shin's palpable yearning for his daughter resonated across the line.



In a heartwarming gesture, Ae-jin's grieving family bestowed a generous donation of 200 million won to Korea University in alignment with her profound wishes. A solemn ceremony to mark the establishment of the "Late Shin Ae-jin Alumni and Family Scholarship Fund" took place at Korea University's main building in Seongbuk-gu, Seoul. The event saw the presence of University President Kim Dong-won, alongside Ae-jin's bereaved family members. "Ae-jin always held a profound esteem for being a Korea University student,” Mr. Shin stated while reflecting on his daughter's pride. “Today, we've simply manifested her cherished aspiration.”



The scholarship, an embodiment of Ae-jin's legacy, combines her hard-earned savings from her employment journey and generous condolences money from her close-knit friends. Destined to support the budding talents in the Department of Life Sciences, where Ae-jin pursued her passion, and the Management Strategy Association (MCC) of the Business College, the fund stands as a testament to her enduring spirit.



Earlier this year, Ae-jin's mother stumbled upon her late daughter's diary, where she found entries indicating her bucket list wishes: "Donate to my alma mater" and "Build a building at my alma mater." Following this discovery, Mr. Shin, Ae-jin's father, conveyed his intention to her friends in mid-month to donate to the school. Upon hearing this, many of Ae-jin's friends and acquaintances expressed their desire to join the noble cause, signaling their intentions to contribute.



