Korean football must end the reset cycle



South Korea entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America with Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in and Kim Min-jae, yet its campaign ended in an early and disappointing exit. After several days of silence, the Korea Football Association released a public apology on July 3.



"We will learn from this failure and prepare for the future of Korean football through deep reflection and self-examination."



It was a familiar message. Similar statements followed the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, the 2018 tournament in Russia and now this year's World Cup. The wording may have changed slightly, but the response felt strikingly similar.



The repetition extends beyond the apology itself. Many people in Korean football argue that the sport has developed a habit of pressing the reset button after every World Cup. A reset wipes away accumulated knowledge and experience. One former South Korea World Cup international put it this way.



"We've qualified for 11 consecutive World Cups and even reached the semifinals in 2002. So why do we always prepare as though we're starting from scratch? Didn't we learn anything from those tournaments? Students who excel don't just review the questions they got wrong. They also revisit the ones they answered correctly and keep track of their mistakes so they don't repeat them. Korean football, however, seems to spend four years cramming for the next exam."



After every World Cup, Korean football promises a fresh start. A new coach arrives, tactics change and the national team's playing style is redesigned. Players are asked to adjust all over again. The problem is that the previous World Cup is often treated as if it has no lasting value. Have the tactical approaches that proved effective, the experience players gained and the lessons learned on the international stage actually been carried into the next cycle? Has there ever been a long-term agreement on what Korean football's identity should be or how its weaknesses should be addressed?



Those are difficult questions for the Korea Football Association to answer. Instead, each new head coach has effectively been asked to create a new football philosophy from the ground up. The national team's identity has repeatedly shifted with each managerial change, only to disappear when that coach left.



The transition following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar illustrates the problem. Under Paulo Bento, South Korea established a possession-oriented style built around playing out from the back. That foundation was largely abandoned under Jürgen Klinsmann. Yoshizaki Eiji, a Japanese journalist who has covered Korean football for more than 25 years, observed, "The Bento era produced meaningful results, but when Klinsmann arrived without any sense of continuity, that progress came to a halt."



The Korea Football Association has not ignored the issue entirely. After the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, it published official reports analyzing the causes of failure and identifying areas for improvement. Those reports, however, never became the framework for the next World Cup cycle. Nor did they evolve into enduring standards for appointing head coaches or shaping the long-term direction of the national team.



Korean football does not need another sweeping overhaul. Nor does it need to reinvent itself every four years. What it needs is continuity, with a long-term plan that preserves what has been learned, builds on past achievements and applies those lessons to the future. Each World Cup should serve as the starting point for the next, not as an opportunity to wipe the slate clean. As football commentator Lee Young-pyo famously said, "The World Cup is not a place to gain experience. It is a place to prove yourself." The Korea Football Association's latest apology would have carried far more weight had it included a commitment to end this cycle of perpetual resets. That is where real reflection and self-examination should begin.

