Samsung, SK hynix pick Gwangju fab site

South Korea's presidential office said Monday that Samsung Electronics and SK hynix will build four semiconductor fabrication plants in the Honam region on the site of Gwangju's former military airport. The government also pledged to accelerate development of the 10-fab semiconductor cluster under construction in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. President Lee Jae-myung said the semiconductor industry had entered an all-out global competition that would shape the nation's future, adding, "Speed is everything."Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, announced the decision after a public-private review meeting on major national projects chaired by Lee. Kang said participating companies identified the former military airport in Gwangju as the most suitable site among the Honam region's candidates for a semiconductor manufacturing complex, leading the government to select it for the new industrial cluster.The site can accommodate about 2.5 million pyeong, or 8.26 million square meters, and its previous use as an air base means much of the land has already been leveled, significantly reducing site preparation time, Kang said. He added that the location is close to downtown Gwangju and a KTX station, making it well positioned to attract skilled workers and support residential development. It also offers strong transportation links through highways, the airport and nearby ports. Officials believe using the former military airport will substantially shorten the time required for land acquisition.Samsung Electronics and SK hynix also told the meeting that the former military airport was the best location for the new fabrication plants, according to officials. At 8.26 million square meters, the site is more than twice the size of Advanced Industrial Complex 3, the other leading candidate, which covers 3.62 million square meters. The larger footprint is expected to provide greater flexibility for future expansion.Lee also urged officials to streamline administrative procedures and ease regulations to accelerate both the Gwangju project and the Yongin semiconductor cluster. Referring to environmental impact assessments, he questioned the need to repeat reviews in areas that have already undergone the process."If an assessment has already been completed, what matters is making use of those findings," Lee said. "Even if a new review is necessary, the process should be significantly shortened."Lee also instructed officials to launch negotiations for voluntary land purchases and compulsory acquisition procedures at the same time to prevent delays caused by so-called holdout landowners. Following the meeting, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment said it would shorten the environmental review for the Gwangju semiconductor cluster by applying findings from environmental assessments already conducted in nearby areas.Kang also said the government would move up the overall timetable for the Yongin semiconductor cluster, accelerating every stage of the project from land compensation to the installation of power and water infrastructure.윤다빈 기자 empty@donga.com