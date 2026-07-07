Ateez earns third Billboard 200 No. 1

Eight-member K-pop group Ateez has topped the U.S. Billboard 200 for the third time, adding another milestone to its growing list of achievements.According to Billboard's chart preview released Sunday, Ateez's 14th EP, "Golden Hour: Part.5," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The achievement follows the group's previous chart-topping releases, "The World EP.Fin: Will" in 2023 and "Golden Hour: Part.2" in 2024."Golden Hour: Part.5" opened at No. 1, finishing ahead of Olivia Rodrigo's "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love" and Drake's "Iceman."Ateez first broke into the Billboard 200 top 10 with its eighth EP, "The World EP.1: Movement." Since then, the group has landed nine consecutive releases in the chart's top 10. Billboard said Ateez now holds the record for the most Billboard 200 top 10 albums by any group during the 2020s.사지원 기자 4g1@donga.com