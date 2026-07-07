Chung Mong-gyu resigns as KFA president

Chung Mong-gyu has stepped down as president of the Korea Football Association, ending a tenure of nearly 13 and a half years. His departure, however, is expected to complicate the process of selecting the organization's next leader.The Korea Football Association said Monday that Chung submitted his resignation after presiding over his final executive board meeting. He became the association's 52nd president in January 2013 and secured a fourth consecutive term in February last year. Although his term was set to run through 2029, he opted to leave office early. Before the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America kicked off, Chung said on May 29 that he would resign after the tournament. He is widely believed to have accelerated his departure as criticism of the association intensified after the national team, managed by Hong Myung-bo, was eliminated in the group stage.Chung's tenure included notable achievements, including the construction of the Cheonan Korea Football Park and South Korea's run to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. But his administration also drew sustained criticism over procedural questions surrounding Hong's appointment as national team coach. After auditing the KFA in 2024, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism urged the association to impose a severe disciplinary measure on Chung, recommending at least a suspension from office.In a message posted on social media Monday, Chung said, "At times I lived up to your expectations, and at other times I left you deeply disappointed. Every honor and achievement belongs to our players and fans. Every shortcoming and mistake is mine alone."Because more than a year remained in Chung's term, the KFA's bylaws require the association to elect a new president within 60 days. Whether that can happen under the current indirect voting system, however, remains uncertain. On June 29, Choi Hwi-young, South Korea's minister of culture, sports and tourism, said on social media that he had heard concerns the election would have to proceed under the existing rules. "If the association truly understands the hopes of a public left deeply disappointed, it cannot move forward that way," Choi wrote, signaling his support for reforming the election system.The KFA's election rules must align with the bylaws of its parent body, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee. The committee is set to revise its presidential election rules at an extraordinary general assembly on July 16. The changes are expected to significantly expand the pool of eligible voters, making the process much closer to a direct election.Even if the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee approves the revisions, additional steps, including changes to the rules governing member sports federations, will still be required. That could make it difficult for the KFA to elect a new president within the 60-day deadline. The committee is therefore expected to discuss either extending the deadline or creating an exception to the current requirement.Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com