Video CPR guidance saves collapsed golfer

"Someone just collapsed. Please come quickly."An elderly man made the frantic call to the 119 emergency dispatch center at the Gwangju Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters at 1:42 p.m. on June 30. A man in his late 60s, identified only by his surname Jeong, had suddenly lost consciousness while playing at a park golf course in Haenam County. His companions, most of them in their 60s and 70s, immediately began CPR as they waited for emergency responders.Recognizing the urgency, the dispatcher connected the caller with emergency medical dispatcher Kim Hee-su, a fire captain. After initiating a video call, Kim assessed Jeong's condition and concluded that he was showing agonal breathing, a critical sign associated with cardiac arrest. Watching the scene in real time, Kim instructed the bystanders to begin firm chest compressions, counting "One, two, three" to help them maintain the proper pace. Kim also guided them through the use of an automated external defibrillator, explaining exactly when and how to deliver a shock.About two minutes after the video-assisted resuscitation began, Jeong started moving his left hand and regained both a pulse and normal breathing, marking the return of spontaneous circulation. He was transported to a hospital while conscious and later underwent a coronary stent procedure. He has since recovered, according to fire officials.The rescue followed another successful case in Gwangyang in March, where video-guided CPR instructions from emergency dispatchers also helped save a patient's life. Kim, who has served as a firefighter for 16 years, said Friday that Jeong had effectively been in cardiac arrest. "Because we could assess the situation through a video call and provide precise instructions, we were able to save a precious life," Kim said.Hyeong-Ju Lee peneye09@donga.com