Simple TikTok message comforts Venezuela survivors

"Thank you for your support and concern. Greetings from Caracas, Venezuela."As the confirmed death toll from the powerful earthquakes that struck near Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on June 24 has climbed above 2,000, an unexpected message of support from a cafe owner on South Korea's Jeju Island is resonating with survivors.Yeom Ji-hong, 46, who owns a cafe in Nap-eup-ri, Aewol-eup, Jeju City, posted a 29-second video on TikTok on June 25 under the title Para mis amigos de Venezuela ("For My Friends in Venezuela"). He uploaded the clip after several Venezuelan viewers who regularly joined his livestreams, which feature cake decorating and daily life at his cafe, suddenly stopped appearing after the earthquakes. Speaking in Spanish, he said, "I haven't seen any of you since the earthquake, and I've been worried. I sincerely hope that you and your families are safe."About seven hours later, around midnight on June 26, replies from survivors began pouring in as communications were gradually restored in Venezuela. As of Wednesday, the video had attracted about 4,600 comments and nearly 198,300 views, far exceeding the 3,000 to 5,000 views his videos typically receive. Despite lasting less than half a minute, the clip prompted heartfelt messages such as, "Greetings from Caracas, Venezuela. We are living with fear and uncertainty, but thank God, my family and I are safe," and "Thank you so much, my friend.""Of the roughly 200 people who regularly tune in to my livestreams, about 10 are from Venezuela," Yeom said. "I was heartbroken to learn that people I had connected with through my broadcasts had been caught up in such a devastating disaster. I simply wanted to offer them a little encouragement."He said the video appears to have spread widely across Venezuela because it carried a message of support from Jeju Island, far away in South Korea. "Once the recovery efforts are over, I'd love to visit Venezuela and finally meet my viewers there in person," he said.제주=송은범 seb1119@donga.com