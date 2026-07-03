National strategy requires a functioning NSC



There are no easy answers in foreign or security policy. There is no single blueprint for dealing with North Korea or managing cooperation with the United States and other regional partners. National strategy emerges through debate, as competing ideas are tested, challenged and ultimately brought together. That is the role the National Security Council (NSC) is meant to play.



Lately, however, more people have begun to question whether that process is functioning properly. During President Lee Jae-myung's recent trip to Europe, the government joined a South Korea-European Union summit statement that strongly condemned North Korea's continued military cooperation with Russia. Four days later, officials delivered a message at the Vatican stressing renewed inter-Korean dialogue and peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula. Viewed separately, neither message is out of place. Diplomacy often requires different language and different emphases depending on the audience.



The problem is that the broader strategy tying those messages together is difficult to discern. Diplomacy should be flexible, but strategy must be coherent. Even if each statement is appropriate in its own setting, they can appear inconsistent unless the government explains how they fit within a single strategic framework. That concern appears to exist inside the government as well. Some agencies reportedly complained that they had not been briefed in advance on the contents of the South Korea-EU joint statement. One senior foreign and security official observed, "At some point, sensitive issues stopped going before the standing committee."



Questions about the government's decision-making structure may be the result of a year of recurring tension between officials who prioritize the South Korea-U.S. alliance and those who favor greater strategic autonomy. When those differences remain unresolved and the president overturns the prevailing view within the NSC, attention often shifts from the policy itself to speculation over who persuaded the president. This year's debate over whether to join as a co-sponsor of the U.N. resolution on North Korean human rights illustrates the point. Rather than resolving disagreements through the NSC, rival camps have increasingly taken their arguments into the public sphere, criticizing individual officials and, in the process, undermining confidence in the council itself.



If the NSC no longer functions as the place where competing views are reconciled before the president makes the final decision, institutional divisions will only become more pronounced. Without a visible process of deliberation, presidential decisions risk being seen not as carefully considered strategic choices but as the product of direct access or the influence of a particular group. The administration's decision to appoint both alliance-oriented and autonomy-oriented officials was intended to create balance. Without a robust coordinating process, however, that balance can quickly give way to division.



At the same time, as the military confrontation between the United States and Iran appears to be winding down, attention in Washington could shift back to North Korea in the second half of the year. If Pyongyang breaks its prolonged silence or resumes substantive engagement with Washington, strategic differences within the government over how to approach North Korea are likely to become even sharper. That is precisely why an effective control tower is essential, one capable of reconciling competing perspectives, identifying common ground and turning them into a unified national strategy.



President Lee has repeatedly urged Cabinet ministers to "argue with one another," emphasizing the value of openly working through policy differences. If that process fails, the result will be a series of disconnected messages that lack a common thread. That is not what the administration's stated vision of pragmatic, national interest-driven diplomacy is meant to represent. A foreign policy built on flexibility can succeed only when it is guided by a consistent strategy.

