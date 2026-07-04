Government forms football reform committee

The South Korean government will launch the K-Football Innovation Committee to spearhead efforts to strengthen the country's football program. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Friday that the committee will convene for the first time Sunday under the joint leadership of FIFA Council member Park Ji-sung and Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Choe Hwi-young.The panel includes a broad cross-section of South Korean football, bringing together former international and television analyst Park Ju-ho, commentator Lee Young-pyo, Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Yoo Seung-min, Korea Football Association Executive Vice President Kim Seung-hee and K League Secretary General Cho Yeon-sang.The committee is being launched amid mounting calls to revamp South Korean football following the national team's disappointing showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Its agenda is expected to include reforms to the national team head coach selection process, as well as changes to the Korea Football Association's presidential election system, including expanding the pool of eligible voters.Park said the committee would draw on ideas and concerns long voiced within the football community to set a clear direction for the sport and build a foundation for sustainable growth.Choe said the government would fully back the committee's efforts so that a vision shaped by widely respected figures in football can be translated into meaningful reforms across the game.조영우 jero@donga.com