Hair loss dispute raised deeper policy questions



The government's abrupt decision to cancel a public forum on extending National Health Insurance coverage for hair loss treatment among young adults, just five days before it was due to take place, brought the proposal to an unceremonious end. Officials said they wanted more time to review the wide range of opinions. What they were far less able to resolve was the ethical dilemma at the heart of the debate: how should limited public healthcare resources be allocated?



National Health Insurance already covers hair loss caused by medical conditions such as alopecia areata. The proposal would have expanded coverage to hereditary and age-related male pattern baldness. The additional cost is estimated at about 180 billion won a year, based on last year's number of patients. That same amount could instead fund medications costing 100 million won a year for about 1,800 patients with rare and intractable diseases. Policymakers may be inclined to prioritize treatments that deliver clear benefits to large numbers of people over expensive therapies whose effectiveness remains uncertain for a much smaller group. Yet reducing healthcare decisions to that kind of calculation leaves many people uneasy.



Nearly one in three hair loss patients in South Korea is in their 20s or 30s. Once the government recognizes youth hair loss as a condition eligible for insurance coverage, it is no longer simply a matter of appearance. Some young people suffering from hair loss seek medical treatment after falling into profound emotional distress, even telling doctors they no longer want to live. President Lee Jae-myung acknowledged that reality during a Health and Welfare Ministry policy briefing last December, saying that while hair loss was once regarded as a cosmetic issue, many people today see it as "a matter of survival."



Even so, hair loss medication remains relatively inexpensive. Brand-name drugs typically cost 50,000 to 60,000 won a month, while generic alternatives are available for 10,000 to 20,000 won. Those costs can be burdensome for young people looking for work or earning low wages, but they are difficult to compare with the financial hardship faced by patients with rare and intractable diseases, many of whom depend on extraordinarily costly treatments to stay alive. As the discussion turned into a debate over who should receive limited healthcare resources first, young people with hair loss found themselves unfairly portrayed as beneficiaries draining an already strained insurance system. They ended up bearing the stigma of a controversy they neither created nor sought.



The timing inevitably invited political scrutiny. Health and Welfare Minister Jung Eun-kyeong formally announced plans to expand insurance coverage for hair loss treatment shortly after the local elections. That contrasted with the cautious approach she had taken when President Lee first instructed the ministry to study the issue during an earlier policy briefing. Jung later proposed introducing coverage first for M-shaped male pattern baldness among people ages 20 to 34, citing its impact on employment, marriage and mental health. The shift fueled speculation that the government accelerated the policy after the ruling Democratic Party of Korea lost noticeable support among younger voters in the local elections.



Lee first floated the idea of insurance coverage for youth hair loss during the 2022 presidential campaign in a short YouTube video. His opponent, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, countered with a seven-character social media pledge to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family. During the 2025 presidential election, Kim Moon-soo promised to restore military service bonus points. All three proposals were aimed at winning support from young men in their 20s, yet none was ultimately implemented or realistically achievable. Hastily conceived youth policies did little to address the frustrations of younger generations. Instead, they reduced those frustrations to campaign rhetoric and left young people even more isolated in public debate.



Ironically, the controversy has reinforced the very prejudice it was meant to address. Young people who had long struggled with South Korea's deep-rooted emphasis on physical appearance and the stigma surrounding hair loss suddenly found themselves redefined as patients in need of medical treatment. Almost everyone lives with some dissatisfaction about their appearance, whether because of uneven eyes, weight or some other physical trait. That does not automatically make those differences illnesses requiring treatment. It is unfortunate that an unnecessary political controversy has only strengthened discriminatory attitudes toward hair loss.



Young people's lives are far too precarious for youth policy to be improvised and then abandoned. Every new set of figures on employment, housing and household wealth paints an increasingly bleak picture for younger generations. Debate has recently intensified over proposals such as creating a dedicated youth ministry and using higher-than-expected tax revenue to expand youth support. Young people deserve policies built on careful planning and genuine commitment, not promises crafted for the political moment.

