Trump traded Coupang stock 18 times

U.S. President Donald Trump bought and sold Coupang stock 18 times between late last year and this year while maintaining a personal stake in the South Korean e-commerce company, according to financial disclosures released Saturday. The filings have drawn renewed attention because they surfaced after the Trump administration and congressional Republicans came under fire over what critics characterize as broad efforts to back Coupang.Financial disclosure reports released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics show that Trump executed 18 trades in Coupang shares through an outside investment manager between October last year and May this year. The filings also indicate he still owns up to $130,000 worth of the company's stock.Trump's investment in Coupang began in October last year. He first purchased shares in two transactions valued at $1,001 to $15,000 and $50,001 to $100,000, then added another purchase later that month worth between $1,001 and $15,000. The disclosures show he continued to move in and out of the stock through May, selling shares in October and November before buying again in December and carrying out additional trades in the following months. Analysts said the gains were likely limited because the transactions coincided with a period when Coupang's share price had fallen sharply following a personal data breach.While Coupang generates most of its revenue in South Korea, it was founded by Korean American entrepreneur Bom Kim and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Since the company's personal data breach, U.S. officials have argued that South Korea's regulatory response amounts to excessive government interference with an American company, effectively siding with Coupang. Against that backdrop, some observers have questioned whether Trump's investment presents an appearance of a conflict of interest and whether it is entirely unrelated to Washington's increasingly visible support for the company. Financial disclosures also show that Jamieson Greer, the U.S. trade representative, received $10,000 from Coupang in 2024 for speaking engagements and advisory services.