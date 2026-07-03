Self-remakes revive classic K-pop hits

“Did they just wake up after spending 10 years in a freezer?”That was one of the comments that appeared on social media after hip-hop duo Mighty Mouth released the music video for "Tok Tok" last month. Originally the title track from the group's 2011 second studio album, Mighty Fresh, the song has returned 15 years later in a 2026 remake, delighting fans who fondly remember the original. With its breezy, upbeat sound, "Tok Tok" was once a fixture at university festivals across South Korea.The new version reunites Mighty Mouth with Soya, who also sang on the original recording, while rapper DinDin joins the track to give it a brighter, more playful energy. Listeners welcomed its return with comments such as, "It's great to hear Soya's signature refreshing vocals again," and "This is exactly the kind of song you want to hear in this weather." The remake climbed to No. 36 on YouTube Korea's Weekly Top Songs chart for June 19-25.A growing number of singers who scored major hits in the late 2000s and early 2010s are breathing new life into their own catalogs by rerecording their best-known songs.Traditionally, remake songs have been left to younger artists or other musicians offering fresh interpretations of familiar hits. Increasingly, however, the original singers themselves are revisiting those songs, rekindling nostalgia among longtime fans while introducing them to a new generation of listeners. Music critic Park Hee-a said the appeal lies in hearing familiar songs performed with "the voices artists have today." It also makes business sense, she added, because established hits naturally attract attention more quickly than brand-new releases.Mighty Mouth followed the same formula in March with a remake of "Lalala," another song first released in 2011. Featuring Minyoung of BBGIRLS, the rerecorded version entered Melon's Hot 100 chart. In some cases, fans themselves have driven the trend. One example is "The One Closer to Tears," released on June 14 by Lee Hong-gi of FT Island and Lee Jin-sung of Monday Kiz. The song originally appeared on FT Island's 2007 repackaged debut album, The Refreshment. Momentum for a new release built after Lee Hong-gi and Lee Jin-sung performed an impromptu duet during an episode of Monday Kiz's YouTube series Monki's Footsteps. Fans quickly called for an official recording, and those requests ultimately led to the song's commercial release.The resurgence of self-remakes has been aided by YouTube and short-form video platforms, which have made older songs more accessible than ever. Classic tracks are reaching new audiences through live performance clips, archived music show videos, online challenges and creator content, giving younger listeners the chance to discover songs they may have otherwise missed.Park said the renewed interest often extends beyond a single hit. "People may first come across a singer through an entertainment program or online content," she said. "That often leads them to explore the artist's earlier songs as well."사지원 4g1@donga.com