Shin Ramyun tops 20 trillion won in sales

Shin Ramyun has become the first instant noodle brand in South Korea to surpass 20 trillion won in cumulative sales and 42.5 billion packs sold since its debut in 1986, Nongshim said Wednesday. The company also announced plans to accelerate its overseas expansion with the launch of a new product, Shin Ramyun Rosé, as it pursues its goal of becoming the world’s leading ramen maker by 2030.At a press conference held at Lotte Hotel Seoul, Nongshim CEO Cho Yong-chul said the brand’s signature spicy flavor has gained worldwide recognition, helping Shin Ramyun surpass 20 trillion won in cumulative sales by the end of last year. “It reflects 40 years spent together with consumers around the world,” Cho said.Cumulative sales volume has reached 42.5 billion packs. Based on the roughly 40-meter length of noodles contained in each package, Nongshim said the total distance would be enough to travel between Earth and the sun about six times round trip. The company added that around 120,000 packs are sold every hour, or about 34 every second.About 40% of Shin Ramyun’s cumulative sales have come from overseas markets. Nongshim began building its international presence with the opening of a Tokyo office in 1981, later establishing production facilities in China and the United States. This year, the company added a Russian subsidiary as it continued expanding its global network.Shin Ramyun is now sold in more than 100 countries. North America, China and Japan accounted for roughly half of overseas sales last year. In 2020, Shin Ramyun Black was named the world’s best instant noodle by The New York Times, ranking ahead of Japanese brands including products from Nissin Foods.Cho also reiterated Nongshim’s “Vision 2030” strategy, first unveiled during the company’s 60th anniversary celebration last year. He said Nongshim aims to increase the share of overseas sales to more than 60%, raise annual revenue to 7.3 trillion won by 2030 and achieve a 10% operating margin as it seeks to become the global market leader.The goal would more than double Nongshim’s consolidated revenue of 3.51 trillion won recorded last year. According to market research firm Euromonitor International, Nongshim ranked fifth in the global instant noodle market last year behind Taiwan’s Ting Hsin International Group, Japan’s Nissin Foods and Toyo Suisan, and Indonesia’s Indofood.To mark Shin Ramyun’s 40th anniversary, Nongshim will launch Shin Ramyun Rosé simultaneously in South Korea and Japan on May 18. The new product combines Shin Ramyun’s signature heat with gochujang, tomato and cream flavors. Overseas production and exports are scheduled to begin next month.“People today often see their 40s as the most dynamic period of life,” Cho said. “Shin Ramyun will continue to grow as a brand that represents Korean spicy flavors and as a leading K-food brand shaping global food culture.”김다연기자 damong@donga.com