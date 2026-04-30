Military sees surge in insults after phone access

South Korea’s military has seen a sharp increase in cases of service members insulting their superiors since mobile phone use was fully permitted on base, with many incidents linked to group chat conversations. The trend has raised concerns about discipline and prompted calls to reinforce that phone use remains subject to military rules.Data submitted by the Ministry of National Defense on April 29 to Rep. Baek Sun-hee of the Rebuilding Korea Party, who serves on the National Assembly’s Defense Committee, showed that 1,551 service members were caught on charges of insulting a superior over the five years through last year. That is nearly 1.9 times the 821 cases recorded in the previous five-year period, averaging roughly one case a day.Analysts say complaints that once circulated informally within barracks have shifted online since July 2020, when mobile phone use was fully permitted. Unlike spoken remarks, digital exchanges leave a clear record, making them easier to investigate and prosecute. In one case in July last year, a soldier received a three-month prison sentence, suspended for one year, after posting profanity in a group chat that ridiculed his company commander. Byun Kyung-sik, a lawyer specializing in military criminal law, said at least 40 percent of the cases he handles originate in online chat rooms.Experts say the military needs stronger education and oversight to prevent a decline in discipline while preserving the benefits of reduced isolation from phone access. Baek Sun-hee said a management system tailored to the digital environment is needed to foster a barracks culture that balances autonomy with accountability.천종현 기자 punch@donga.com