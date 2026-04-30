Young Koreans fuel instant lottery boom

Around 5 p.m. on April 30, a line of college students and young office workers formed outside a lottery kiosk near Sinchon Station on Seoul’s Line 2, waiting to buy tickets. A man in his 30s surnamed Kim, who was there with a friend, said he drops by about once a week to pick up Speetto, an instant scratch-off ticket, for fun. The kiosk owner said the number of younger customers, often couples or groups of friends, has increased noticeably in recent months.Lottery spending among people in their 20s and 30s is climbing. An analysis by The Dong-A Ilbo of household trend data from Statistics Korea found that households headed by people in those age groups spent an average of 918 won per month on lottery tickets in the fourth quarter of last year, up 10.5 percent from 831 won a year earlier. The increase was the largest among all age groups except those aged 60 and older.The shift is closely tied to the popularity of Speetto, a printed instant lottery. On social media, “Speetto vlogs” showing the process of scratching and checking tickets have become a genre of their own, with some videos surpassing 10 million views. Many show buyers visiting so-called “lucky spots,” buying tickets in bulk and scratching them on camera. Sales have risen sharply alongside the trend. According to the Korea Lottery Commission, Speetto sales reached 962.2 billion won last year, about 1.7 times higher than 567.8 billion won in 2022.Its appeal among younger consumers comes down to speed and accessibility. Tickets cost between 500 won and 2,000 won, making them easy to purchase, and unlike Lotto or pension-style lottery products, the results are known instantly. Kim Ye-sung, a 28-year-old social worker, said the draw is being able to try it on impulse and see the outcome right away.But the trend also reflects mounting economic pressure. Analysts say the appeal extends beyond casual entertainment to the hope of a life-changing payout. Park Shin-young, 34, who posts lottery vlogs on social media, said rising living costs have made it hard to get by on a salary alone, adding that it would be dishonest to say she does not hope to win.Experts warn about the risks of a growing gambling market. Heo Chang-deok, a sociology professor at Yeungnam University, said that as economic conditions worsen, more people are turning to lotteries as a form of escape. While Speetto’s instant format may feel like harmless fun to younger consumers, he said both individuals and society need to remain vigilant to ensure it does not lead to addiction.김다인기자 daout@donga.com