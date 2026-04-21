Truck hits protesters in Jinju, killing one, injuring two

One union member was killed and two others injured Monday when a delivery truck struck protesters during a rally outside a CU logistics center in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, authorities said.The South Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency and the provincial fire headquarters said the incident occurred at about 10:32 a.m. in Yehari, Jeongchon-myeon. A 2.5-ton box truck hit three union members as it was leaving the facility.One victim, identified only by his surname Seo and believed to be in his 50s, was taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead. The two others sustained injuries of varying severity but are not in life-threatening condition, officials said.The rally, now in its third day, was organized by the CU branch of the cargo truckers’ union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions. The union has been urging BGF Logistics to improve working conditions for delivery drivers and to take part in collective bargaining. BGF Logistics is a logistics and delivery subsidiary of BGF Retail, which operates CU convenience stores.Authorities said dozens of union members had blocked the truck’s path as it tried to exit the logistics center, and the collision occurred during the standoff.Police have booked the driver on suspicion of causing injury with a dangerous object. An official said investigators are examining whether the driver intentionally struck the protesters or whether the crash occurred as union members attempted to stop the vehicle.The cargo truckers’ union has been on an indefinite strike since the 7th, demanding higher freight rates and broader application of a minimum freight rate system. Union members have blocked key access points at CU logistics centers in Hwaseong and Anseong in Gyeonggi Province, Naju in South Jeolla Province, and Jinju. Since April 17, they have also blocked entry to a BGF Food plant in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province.As the strike has dragged on, delivery delays have disrupted product supplies at some convenience stores. The company is said to have deployed replacement vehicles to resume shipments, raising the risk of further clashes. Police had been dispatched after the company requested assistance and were at the scene at the time of the incident.Following the collision, the union issued an emergency directive calling all members to gather at the Jinju logistics center and shifted into a full mobilization posture. Later in the day, some members drove vehicles toward a police barricade, injuring one officer. Police have booked two individuals on suspicion of obstructing official duties and are continuing their investigation.진주=도영진 기자 0jin2@donga.com