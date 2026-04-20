Kim Min-sun claims second KLPGA title

Kim Min-sun, who competes as “Kim Min-sun 7,” captured her second career title on the Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association tour with a steady, mistake-free performance.She shot a 3-under 69 in the final round of the Nexen-Saint Nine Masters on April 19 at Gaya Country Club in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province. With three birdies and no bogeys, she finished at 16-under 200, edging Jeon Ye-seong by one stroke to complete a wire-to-wire victory.The 23-year-old earned her first win at last year’s Dukshin EPC Championship in her 66th start. She returned to the winner’s circle about a year later, confirming her growing consistency on tour. Her registered name distinguishes her from other players with the same name.Kim delivered precise shot-making throughout the tournament, recording 16 birdies without a bogey over 54 holes. She will next compete at the Dukshin EPC Championship, which opens on April 24, where she will attempt to defend her title.“I tried to keep my focus on next week’s title defense even while playing this event,” Kim said. “I approached today like any other round and stayed committed to my game. That made the difference.” She added, “I won in April last year but finished with just one title, which was disappointing. This year, I’m aiming for multiple wins and will keep working hard.”On the same day, Lee Sang-yup won the season-opening DB Insurance Promy Open on the Korea Professional Golfers’ Association tour at La Vie Belle Golf and Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.Starting the final round in second place, Lee rallied to claim the title, finishing ahead of Kwon Sung-yul. The 32-year-old, who joined the tour in 2015, last won at the 2016 Descente Korea Match Play and secured his first victory in a decade.김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com