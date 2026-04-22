Calls grow to reconsider Korea fuel price cap



More than 40 days after the government imposed a cap on fuel prices to counter a spike in oil costs triggered by conflict in the Middle East, debate is intensifying over whether the policy should be sustained. In the short term, the measure helped ease consumer burdens by lowering pump prices. Over time, however, it has begun to distort price signals and dull incentives for energy conservation.



Since the policy took effect on March 13, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has set maximum prices for petroleum products every two weeks. The fourth round of price ceilings, scheduled to take effect at midnight on April 24, was set to be announced on April 23. In the previous round, caps were left unchanged from the second round, at 1,934 won per liter for gasoline and 1,923 won for diesel.



The immediate impact was evident. On the first day of implementation, gasoline prices recorded their steepest drop in three years and 10 months. As the policy has been extended, concerns have grown that it could impair the market’s pricing function. With retail prices held at manageable levels, consumers have felt less urgency to cut back on fuel use. President Lee Jae-myung acknowledged as much, noting that consumption has risen in some cases despite the need to reduce demand.



Fiscal pressures are also building. The combined losses of the country’s four major refiners are estimated at about 1 trillion won in the first month alone. The government has prepared a supplementary budget of 700 billion won per month, or 4.2 trillion won over six months, but actual costs could exceed those projections. The burden ultimately falls on taxpayers, including those who rely solely on public transportation.



Price movements abroad highlight the extent of intervention. While gasoline prices in the United States have risen 35.6 percent since just before the conflict began, prices in South Korea have increased 18.4 percent. Given that Dubai crude, the benchmark for South Korea, has climbed more sharply than the grades used in the United States, the gap suggests domestic prices have been restrained more aggressively.



Japan, facing similar conditions, has opted to subsidize refiners rather than impose direct price controls, limiting gasoline price increases to 7.3 percent. That approach, too, is driving a rapid increase in fiscal costs.



Even if the conflict were to subside soon, global oil prices are expected to remain elevated through year-end. A policy introduced as a short-term emergency measure may not be suitable for a prolonged period, particularly as its side effects become more pronounced. While targeted support for vulnerable groups such as self-employed drivers should continue, broad price controls for the general public warrant serious reconsideration.

