Israel strikes Hezbollah despite Lebanon ceasefire

Israel carried out airstrikes on April 20 local time targeting fighters from the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, as clashes continued despite a 10-day ceasefire that began on April 17 through U.S. mediation. The sustained fighting and escalating intensity of strikes are raising concerns about possible repercussions for a second round of ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran.The Israeli military said it killed several Hezbollah operatives after they breached the ceasefire and posed a threat. It said the fighters approached Israeli forces near Bint Jbeil in a way that presented an immediate danger, prompting the strikes. The military also said it identified and targeted additional operatives near the Litani River who it said threatened Israeli troops.On April 18, Israel unilaterally set what it described as a final defensive boundary, known as the “Yellow Line,” in areas of southern Lebanon under its control. It signaled that any approach by Hezbollah fighters or hostile activity near the line would draw an immediate response. Israel used a similar approach in October last year following a ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, designating zones within the Gaza Strip as grounds for continued strikes.Lebanon’s government expressed concern over the Israeli airstrikes while calling for negotiations. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on April 20 that Lebanon would pursue direct talks with Israel aimed at halting Israeli military operations immediately and securing a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.Aoun said the talks would proceed on a separate track from negotiations between the United States and Iran, adding that such efforts could help stabilize Lebanon. He also said he shared these goals and received support during a phone call on April 16 with U.S. President Donald Trump.Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com