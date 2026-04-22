Customs investigator indicted in drug bribery case

A former Korea Customs Service investigation team chief has been arrested and indicted on charges of taking large bribes from drug smuggling suspects in exchange for keeping them out of custody.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said at 10 a.m. on Monday that its anti-corruption investigation division 2 charged the 49-year-old former official, identified only as A, with bribery under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. Bribe payers were also indicted without detention.A, who had authority as a special judicial police officer, is accused of soliciting money from a suspect arrested in September 2023 on suspicion of smuggling cocaine, as well as from the suspect’s father, and receiving 50 million won. Investigators said he approached them after learning during a search and seizure that the suspect was the son of a small business owner.He allegedly promised to shut down the case entirely if paid in cash, openly pressing for the bribe. Prosecutors believe he took a total of 145 million won from five people, including drug smuggling suspects, to finance cryptocurrency investments.The Korea Customs Service had earlier referred A to prosecutors on suspicion that he accepted 50 million won from the operator of a clothing import business under investigation for customs law violations. The probe later uncovered additional instances in which he demanded money from suspects and their families in cases he handled.A prosecution official said safeguards are needed to strengthen judicial oversight of investigations conducted by special judicial police officers.고도예 yea@donga.com