Nine-day hunt ends with wolf’s safe return

“I came face to face with the wolf in the hills during a search on April 14 and fired a tranquilizer dart, but missed. The moment kept replaying in my mind. I knew I could not miss again.”Jin Se-rim, a veterinarian and deputy director at the National Institute of Ecology’s Animal Welfare Department, recalled the capture of a male wolf named Neukgu. The animal escaped from Daejeon O-World zoo on April 8 and was recaptured on April 17 after being struck by a tranquilizer dart he fired.“The first shot was from about 150 meters and I missed,” Jin said. “This time, I moved in carefully to within 20 meters before taking the shot.”Jin joined the search team on the first day of the escape. The National Institute of Ecology conducts wildlife research, conservation and veterinary services, and he specializes in mammal care and disease control. He remained in Daejeon from April 9, taking part in the search each day.“Wolves are nocturnal, so I used the daytime, when its activity was limited, to practice tranquilizer shots at varying distances at the zoo,” he said. “It was exhausting, but it was worth it to bring the animal back safely.”Neukgu is now recovering and has been given a special diet that includes beef. Veterinarians said the wolf regained consciousness without complications and shows no serious health problems.The wolf escaped on April 8 after digging beneath the fence of its enclosure. It was captured at about 12:44 a.m. on April 17 near the Anyeong interchange on the Daejeon Southern Ring Road, about 1 kilometer from the zoo in Daejeon.The operation mobilized 3,163 personnel and more than 280 pieces of equipment from multiple agencies, including the Daejeon city government, fire authorities, police, the military and the Korea Wildlife Management Association.대전=이정훈 기자 jh89@donga.com