Prada sequel brings Streep and Hathaway back together

“Twenty years was exactly the right time for this sequel. It is a story that could only be told now. Just as audiences were surprised by the first film, I believe they will be surprised again,” Meryl Streep said.“There were always plenty of ideas, but Andy was still finding her way. Now, after building her career as a journalist, she has a sharper perspective and voice. Audiences will see a very different Andy,” Anne Hathaway added.The 2006 hit "The Devil Wears Prada," celebrated for its behind-the-scenes glimpse of the fashion world, returns with a sequel nearly two decades later. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to premiere in South Korea on April 26. Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway visited Seoul for promotional events and met reporters at a hotel in Jongno District on April 8.The original film, which launched Hathaway into international stardom, earned $326 million worldwide. It follows Andy, an aspiring journalist who lands a job at a high-fashion magazine and navigates the demanding leadership of Miranda, played by Streep. The movie was adapted from a “chick lit” novel.Streep said she expected the film to resonate with young women but did not anticipate its level of success. She added that it was meaningful to see male viewers also relate to Miranda, a character shaped by the pressures of senior corporate roles.For Hathaway, who was 22 at the time, the film remains a defining moment in her career. She said she joined the project as a newcomer and grew under Streep’s guidance, calling it a turning point that opened many opportunities.In the sequel, Andy has left the magazine world to forge a career as an investigative journalist before reuniting with Miranda. Streep noted that the original film was made before the iPhone and said the new installment captures the sweeping changes brought by smartphones, transforming journalism, print media, and the broader entertainment industry.The film also reunites familiar characters, including Emily, played by Emily Blunt, and Nigel, portrayed by Stanley Tucci, both returning to their roles in the fashion world.Now 77, Streep reflected on the significance of portraying a powerful executive at her age, noting that such roles for women in their 70s remain rare on screen. She said she values the opportunity to represent older women in a society where their perspectives are often overlooked.Both actors expressed admiration for Korean culture during their visit to Seoul. Streep, visiting the country for the first time, said she enjoys Korean barbecue and noted that her grandchildren often talk about K-pop, highlighting the global reach of cultural influence.Hathaway pointed to South Korea’s younger generation making waves in music, fashion, and beauty. She said a commissioning editor like her character would likely feature those trends for readers and added that she would like to interview filmmakers such as Park Chan-wook and Bong Joon-ho.박선희 기자 teller@donga.com