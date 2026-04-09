South Korea plans major cut to frontline troops

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back said South Korea will sharply reduce troop levels at frontline guard posts along the inter-Korean border, cutting forces from about 22,000 to roughly 6,000. The move would shrink forward-deployed troops by nearly 75 percent.The plan reflects broader efforts to address a steep decline in available manpower. It has also raised concern amid persistent tensions along the Military Demarcation Line, where North Korea has been reinforcing its positions, increasing the risk of unintended clashes. Critics question whether technology can fully compensate for a smaller troop presence.At a press briefing at the Defense Convention Center in Seoul’s Yongsan District on April 7, Ahn outlined a shift in the military’s frontline strategy. The current system, centered on guard posts and barbed-wire fences, will be replaced by a wider area defense approach, supported by artificial intelligence-based surveillance to reduce reliance on personnel.Ahn said troops assigned to frontline guard posts will be reduced to about 6,000, with the remaining forces redeployed to rear bases. Those units would be mobilized and dispatched as needed during emergencies.He added that authorities are reviewing ways to expand civilian roles in securing rear bases and to transfer coastal surveillance responsibilities to the Coast Guard.To address longer-term manpower shortages, Ahn proposed a “selective conscription” system. Mandatory service would remain the foundation, but individuals could choose to serve as either enlisted personnel or noncommissioned officers for four to five years.The proposal has raised concern among some observers as North Korea continues military activity targeting the South. Since declaring inter-Korean relations hostile, Pyongyang has strengthened positions along the Military Demarcation Line, and reported incursions by North Korean troops across the line have increased.Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com