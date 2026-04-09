Son shines as LA FC wins quarterfinal match

Son Heung-min ended his goal drought with his first strike from open play this season, helping Los Angeles FC take control of its CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal.Son opened the scoring in the 30th minute against Cruz Azul on April 8 in Los Angeles, calmly finishing a right-wing cross from Mathieu Choinière with his left foot. It was his first goal from open play in 11 appearances across all competitions this season and his second overall, following a penalty in the Champions Cup opener against Real España on Feb. 18.The goal also came after a scoreless run in recent internationals, including a 4-0 loss to Ivory Coast on March 28 and a 1-0 defeat to Austria on April 1. After the Austria match, Son dismissed suggestions that his form had dipped, saying it was frustrating to face such questions whenever he went scoreless.He celebrated the goal with a pointed gesture, mimicking chatter with his hand and mouthing “blah blah blah,” a response to ongoing commentary about an “aging curve.”LA FC went on to secure a 3-0 victory, giving the team a commanding lead ahead of the second leg on April 15.김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com