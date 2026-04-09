Dutch councilor ousted for AI-altered campaign photo

A Rotterdam city councilor in her 50s was expelled from her party after using a heavily altered image in her election campaign, sparking debate over misleading political materials.According to People on April 7, the local party Leefbaar Rotterdam removed Patricia Reichman, 59, on March 30, just days after her March 18 election victory.The photo made Reichman appear decades younger, with unnaturally smooth skin and noticeably changed facial features, including altered eye color and jawline.Reichman defended the image in a local media interview, saying she had only increased its resolution and insisting it still accurately depicted her. She added that medication she takes can slightly affect her appearance and that people often tell her she looks younger than her age.Critics said the photo gave a misleading impression, leading Leefbaar Rotterdam to conclude it had been heavily altered using artificial intelligence. The party asked Reichman to step down, and when she refused, it moved to expel her.In a statement, Leefbaar Rotterdam called the case a serious breach of voter trust and said it would take steps to prevent similar incidents in future campaigns.오승준 기자 ohmygod@donga.com