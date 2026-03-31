Kim Hyo-joo rallies for back-to-back LPGA wins

Kim Hyo-joo, once hailed as a prodigy, is building a new peak in her 30s with a commanding run on the LPGA Tour.The 31-year-old shot a 3-under 69 in the final round of the LPGA Ford Championship on March 30 at Whirlwind Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona. She made six birdies, one bogey and one double bogey to finish at 28-under 260, beating Nelly Korda by two strokes.The victory followed her win at last week’s Founders Cup, giving her back-to-back titles. It also marked a successful defense of the same event she won last year, the first title defense of her LPGA career since joining the tour in 2015. The win is her ninth on the LPGA Tour.Kim held off a late charge from Korda after setting a 54-hole tournament record of 25-under 191 through three rounds. The victory also marks the first time she has won multiple events in a single LPGA season.“I’m so happy I can hardly put it into words. It still feels unreal,” Kim said. “It’s never easy to win as a defending champion, but I had good memories at this course and I’m glad I could do it again.”Her recent form stands out in a sport where many players struggle to maintain peak performance into their 30s. Kim has carried momentum from last year’s win at the same event into a two-win start this season.With the victory, she moved to No. 1 in both the CME Globe standings with 1,300 points and the Player of the Year race with 69 points, overtaking Korda. She also climbed to the top of the season money list with $939,640, including $337,500 from this win.Long known for her textbook swing, Kim had often been limited by her driving distance. Around 2020, she began focusing on strength training to add muscle. After going winless in 2024, she stepped up upper-body training last year. A representative from her agency said Kim, who once could not complete a single pull-up, can now perform four to five with proper form after sustained training.The added strength, especially in her back, has improved both swing rhythm and distance this season. Pro golfer Lee Si-woo said stronger back muscles support overall upper-body development, helping generate both power and consistency. Combined with her strong short game, the added distance has made her play more efficient.Kim also switched to a heavier shaft this season, contributing to a clear gain in distance. Her average drive last year was 247 yards, ranking 135th on tour. This season, it has risen to 264 yards. During this tournament, she averaged 278 yards and reached 293 yards in the final round.Her improved fitness has helped her stay strong through final rounds, with little sign of fatigue. Ryu So-yeon, now a SPOTV Golf commentator, said players often lose consistency when fitness declines, leading to reduced training and lapses in focus. “Kim shows none of those signs,” she said.Kim is now closing in on her career-best world ranking of No. 4. “My goal for this season was two wins, and I’ve already reached it,” she said. “I don’t have a new goal yet, but I’ll probably set one soon.”김정훈 기자 hun@donga.com