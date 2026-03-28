Weak asset disclosure rules undermine public trust



The government on March 26 disclosed the assets of lawmakers, senior officials and high-ranking judges as of the end of last year. In three out of four cases, senior officials reported increases in wealth, largely driven by gains in stock valuations. Yet the public has no way of knowing when or what these officials traded. While stock and virtual asset transactions must be reported to authorities, the details are not made public.



Asset disclosure is intended to prevent the misuse of public office for private gain. However, unlike real estate, stocks and virtual assets can be traded at any time, making once-a-year reporting largely ineffective. An official could buy shares using nonpublic information ahead of a policy announcement and sell them months later for a profit, with little chance of detection beyond a narrow circle within government.



The system’s weaknesses are evident elsewhere. Even if an official were to carry out hundreds of virtual asset trades during parliamentary committee sessions, such activity would be nearly impossible for the public or media to track. With more than 2,000 disclosures from the legislative, executive and judicial branches released at once, meaningful scrutiny is easily diluted.



Other countries offer more effective safeguards. In the United States, the STOCK Act requires lawmakers and their spouses to disclose stock or virtual asset transactions exceeding $1,000 within 45 days, enabling near real-time oversight. In 2020, then-Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr stepped down after it was revealed that he sold about $1.7 million in shares following a confidential government briefing at the onset of the pandemic. Under Korea’s current system, even the timing of such trades might have remained unclear.



The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development recommends supplementing periodic disclosures with additional reporting when significant changes occur. Many European Union member states have adopted similar systems that combine regular and timely disclosures.



Given recurring concerns over conflicts of interest among senior officials, an annual disclosure system alone is difficult to justify. Asset reporting should not remain a routine exercise. It must evolve into a system that allows timely and meaningful public oversight.

