Lee stresses self-reliance in defense strategy

President Lee Jae-myung said Sunday that national defense cannot be entrusted to others and must ultimately be the country’s own responsibility, underscoring self-reliant defense as the cornerstone of an integrated security posture. He delivered the message while presiding over his first Central Integrated Defense Council meeting since taking office, as concerns grow that the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran could drag on and escalate.Speaking at the opening session at Cheong Wa Dae, Lee said South Korea must be prepared to defend itself under any circumstances without outside assistance. “Even without external support, we must be able to protect ourselves in any situation without relying on others,” he said. “We have the capability to do so. This is the moment to be confident.”Lee stressed that security is the state’s foremost obligation. “The most essential role of a national community is to ensure its own safety,” he said. “Public order, people’s livelihoods and security are all critical, but the overriding premise is safeguarding the community itself.” He added that his administration, which he described as a people-sovereign government, would substantially strengthen integrated defense capabilities and readiness.During a closed-door session, participants reviewed response measures for a scenario involving large-scale explosions at gas and oil refining facilities causing casualties and damage. The discussion reflected rising concern that conflicts in the Middle East could extend beyond military targets to strike critical energy infrastructure, requiring a comprehensive national defense response.The meeting brought together 170 officials, including Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, Cabinet members, metropolitan government leaders, and senior officials from the military, police, coast guard and fire authorities. In his closing remarks, Lee likened the heads of participating agencies to “minor deities,” emphasizing the weight of their responsibility, and called for the establishment of a full national security posture, according to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.Hoon-Sang Park tigermask@donga.com