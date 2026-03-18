Allies seek clarity on U.S. Hormuz mission



U.S. President Donald Trump has sharpened pressure on allies hosting American troops to join a maritime security mission in the Strait of Hormuz, pointing to long-standing U.S. deployments in Japan, South Korea and Germany. Without naming specific countries, he suggested that “one or two” have declined despite decades of costly U.S. protection, and questioned why Washington should defend countries that do not reciprocate.



The tone of that pressure has grown more pointed. By raising the issue of security “free-riding” and warning that he would “remember” allies’ decisions, Trump has moved beyond persuasion into implicit coercion. Early appeals that even China should participate invited speculation that the proposal was tentative. But with a planned visit to Beijing postponed, the focus has narrowed to treaty allies. For South Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has emphasized close coordination on safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz.



Allies are responding with caution. Seoul has said it is in close communication with Washington but will proceed carefully. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has likewise indicated that no decision has been made ahead of her visit to the United States. In Europe, some governments have gone further, openly rejecting participation and stressing that they are not parties to the conflict.



Allies cannot easily dismiss a U.S. request. Few are prepared to risk friction within a U.S.-led alliance system that has endured for decades. Yet this request raises serious concerns. The United States carried out strikes on Iran alongside Israel without prior consultation with its partners and has done little to build consensus afterward. It now asks those same allies to share the burden in a high-risk mission in a volatile region.



The deeper problem is uncertainty. The conflict started without clear objectives or an exit strategy, increasing the risk of a prolonged entanglement. Securing the Strait of Hormuz is an urgent priority for many nations, including South Korea, but the mission could also spark further escalation. At the very least, allies deserve a clear explanation of the conflict’s direction. No responsible government should agree to an open-ended operation without firm assurances on its scope, duration, and purpose.

