Seoul conditionally approves Google's high-precision map export

The government has conditionally approved Google’s long-standing request to transfer high-precision map data overseas, marking the first such approval since the company initially sought permission in 2007. The decision is expected to enhance core features such as directions and navigation on Google Maps within South Korea.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and other relevant agencies said Thursday that they convened a consultative body on the overseas transfer of surveying data and approved the export of 1:5,000-scale maps requested by Google, provided that strict security requirements are met. A 1:5,000-scale map reduces 50 meters in actual distance to 1 centimeter on the map, enabling highly detailed representation.The government said only data essential for navigation and route guidance services will be transferred, and only after a domestic partner completes security processing on servers located in South Korea. It added that if satellite or aerial imagery of South Korean territory is made available through the global services of Google Maps or Google Earth, military and other sensitive facilities must be blurred, and coordinate information must be removed. Authorities warned that approval could be revoked if Google repeatedly fails to comply with these conditions.Google has consistently maintained that transferring high-precision map data to overseas data centers is necessary to fully enable core functions such as driving and walking directions. Chris Turner, vice president for government affairs and public policy, knowledge and information at Google, said the company sincerely welcomes the South Korean government’s decision to approve the transfer of map data.윤명진 mjlight@donga.com