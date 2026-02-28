BLACKPINK reunites for first album in three years

BLACKPINK, the K-pop girl group composed of Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé, has returned with a full-group release.BLACKPINK on Thursday unveiled its third EP, “Deadline,” featuring five tracks. The album includes “Jump,” which was pre-released last year, the lead single “Go,” and the B-sides “Me and My,” “Champion” and “Fxxxboy.” In recent months, the members have focused on solo projects, making this their first group album since their second full-length release in September 2022. The comeback comes three years and five months after that album.The title track “Go” is a dance hip-hop song built around a powerful bass line and an explosive chorus. Chris Martin of Coldplay participated in composing the track alongside the BLACKPINK members.The group’s collaboration with the National Museum of Korea to mark its comeback has also drawn attention. A listening zone where visitors can hear the new songs will operate from Thursday through March 8 near the 10-story stone pagoda from Gyeongcheonsa Temple inside the museum. During that period, the museum’s exterior will be illuminated in pink, the color associated with BLACKPINK, and an audio docent program featuring the members’ voices will be offered.사지원 4g1@donga.com