People Power Party votes to expel Han

The People Power Party's Central Ethics Committee convened a late-night meeting on Jan. 13 and voted to expel former party leader Han Dong-hoon over an incident involving the party's internal bulletin board. Han strongly protested the decision, saying, "Another state of martial law has been declared." Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk, however, said the party was not considering alternative measures and indicated that the expulsion would be finalized without delay. As the party leadership and the pro-Han faction clashed over reform efforts, including whether to make a clean break from former President Yoon Suk Yeol, the party has plunged into deep internal turmoil with 140 days remaining before the June 3 local elections.After deliberating on the bulletin board incident from the afternoon into the night on Jan. 13, the ethics committee said it suspected "systematic manipulation and distortion of public opinion" and decided to expel Han. The committee cited the need to pursue not only ethical and political accountability but also legal responsibility. The decision represents the highest level of disciplinary action permitted under party rules and came just six days after the six-member committee, chaired by Yoon Min-woo, was formally constituted on Jan. 7.If the party's Supreme Council confirms the decision at its meeting scheduled for Jan. 15, Han will be barred from rejoining the party for five years without council approval. He would therefore be unable to run as a People Power Party candidate in the June 3 local and by-elections, as well as the 2028 general election and the 2030 presidential election. It marks the first time a conservative party's ethics committee has decided to expel a former party leader.At a news conference at the National Assembly in Seoul on Jan. 14, Han said, "At a time when we should be overcoming martial law and pursuing unity, another form of martial law that destroys the Constitution and democracy has been declared." He added, "I was expelled based on fabricated allegations, even though I stopped martial law and protected the party." Han accused Jang of trying to remove him for blocking martial law and said, "Together with the public and party members, I will stop this martial law as well." Although party rules allow a request for reconsideration within 10 days, Han's camp said it would not pursue one, citing its limited practical effect. If the expulsion is finalized, Han said he plans to take legal action, including seeking an injunction.Jang, meanwhile, told reporters after completing a policy consultation with Daejeon Mayor Lee Jang-woo at Daejeon City Hall that he was not considering overturning the ethics committee's decision or pursuing an alternative resolution. He said he had already made his position clear on who should first address what he described as an obstacle to a political settlement. On Jan. 2, Jang said that if there was an obstacle to party unity, it would need to be removed first. As a result, expectations are growing that the party's Supreme Council will confirm Han's expulsion at its meeting on Jan. 15.