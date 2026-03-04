Iran could incur losses if it skips World Cup

Iran could face substantial financial losses if it withdraws from the 2026 World Cup in North America following recent U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, according to media reports.The Associated Press reported Monday that if Iran decides not to participate in the tournament, it would forfeit at least $10.5 million. FIFA provides each of the 48 teams that qualify for the World Cup finals with $1.5 million in preparation funds and awards $9 million to each of the 16 teams eliminated in the group stage. In addition, Iran would face a minimum fine of 250,000 Swiss francs, about 470 million won, for withdrawing from the tournament and could also lose eligibility to compete in the next World Cup qualifiers.Iran secured its place in the North America World Cup by finishing first in Group A in the third round of Asian qualifying with a record of seven wins, two draws and one loss. Drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, Iran is scheduled to play all three of its group-stage matches in the United States. The team had planned to set up its base camp in Tucson, Arizona.However, speculation about a potential World Cup boycott arose after airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Feb. 28 reportedly killed key Iranian figures, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. According to Spanish outlet Marca, Mehdi Taj, president of the Iranian Football Federation, said on state television that it would be difficult to expect Iran to participate in this World Cup following the U.S. attack.The 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has already faced heightened scrutiny amid instability in the Middle East and security concerns in Mexico. Guadalajara, where violence linked to the country’s war against drug cartels has drawn attention, is among the host cities. South Korea, placed in Group A of the finals, is scheduled to play two of its three group-stage matches in Guadalajara.Hong Myung-bo, head coach of the South Korean men’s national team, has pledged to remain focused on tournament preparations regardless of external developments. Hong returned home Sunday after traveling in Europe to assess the condition of national team players. Through the Korea Football Association, he said the World Cup appears to be drawing significant attention from the outset due to various external factors, but the national team will not be swayed by outside circumstances and will concentrate on doing its utmost with what it can control.Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com