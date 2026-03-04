Trump raises prospect of ground troops in Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with the The New York Post on Sunday that he has no “yips” about deploying ground troops to Iran, signaling the option remains on the table. The term, commonly used in golf and baseball, refers to a sudden loss of nerve at a critical moment. His remarks suggest he would not hesitate to send U.S. ground forces into Iran if he deems it necessary.Speaking later that day at the White House in Washington, Trump said, “We initially thought four to five weeks,” but added that the United States has the capacity to sustain the war “far longer than that.” “It does not matter how long it takes,” he said. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, appearing alongside Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine at a press briefing, said the administration would not outline a specific timeline for the war’s exit strategy.Following the June 28 U.S. and Israeli airstrikes that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, this marked the first time Trump has publicly raised the possibility of deploying ground troops. The comments reflect concern that if the conflict drags on amid stiff Iranian resistance, an airpower-centered campaign alone may not be sufficient to dismantle Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities. Trump said that “an Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons poses a threat not only to the Middle East but also to the American people,” underscoring his resolve to eliminate what he described as Iran’s nuclear threat.If Washington were to move forward with a ground deployment, U.S. forces could physically secure and control Iran’s nuclear and missile facilities. Such a step could also strengthen direct deterrence against anti-American armed groups operating inside the country.At the same time, sending ground troops would almost certainly lead to a sharp increase in U.S. and Iranian casualties, potentially provoking domestic opposition and international criticism. In a separate interview with the conservative cable network NewsNation, Trump said he ultimately does not believe such action will be necessary.United States Central Command said Sunday that six American service members were killed in Iran’s retaliatory strikes. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, often described as a state within a state, declared that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed and warned that any vessel attempting to transit the waterway would be set ablaze by the Revolutionary Guard and the navy.Jin-Woo Shin niceshin@donga.com