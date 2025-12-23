Kizzling Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award...Targeting North American Market

Kizzling Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award / source = Kizzling

Kizlin (CEO Hye-lim Lee), a global content startup, announced its official push into the North American market after being named an honoree of the "CES 2026 Innovation Awards," ahead of the world’s largest IT exhibition.Kizlin secured the award in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Appscategory for its "Global Kids Challenge Short-form Platform, Kizling." The company is set to officially debut the platform at the "CES 2026 Unveiled" event in Las Vegas on January 4, 2026Kizlin is a startup currently developing a mobile application and EdTech SaaS (Software as a Service) platform under the mission of "Building the world's safest digital environment for children."The company explained that it developed this dedicated safe space for children after identifying a critical problem: the indiscriminate exposure of minors to harmful content on adult-centric short-form platforms.The core of the Kizling platform lies in its AI-driven content filtering system and its integration with educational institutions. It allows children to produce and share creative content within a secure digital ecosystem. Notably, the "Challenge" feature, which is linked to school curriculum subjects, provides both educational value and entertainment simultaneously. A key differentiator is the design that allows parents and teachers to monitor children’s digital activities with peace of mind. Kizlin emphasized that this platform is a "world-first" attempt to integrate a child-safe short-form environment with school-linked digital challenge services."Winning the CES Innovation Award is a pivotal moment where our vision of 'building the world's safest digital environment for children' has been recognized on the global stage," said Lee. "Leveraging this recognition, we will further accelerate our global expansion and the strengthening of our technological competitiveness."Beyond the award, Kizlin revealed plans to use this momentum to expand global content partnerships, advance AI-based personalized education, and fast-track its entry into overseas education markets.In a related statement, Hyun-woo Kim, CEO of the Seoul Business Agency (SBA), remarked, "Seoul continues to prove the innovation and potential of its startup ecosystem in the global market by producing numerous Innovation Award winners every year. The SBA will remain committed to enhancing the global performance of our startups through various support programs and building a sophisticated, Seoul-style startup ecosystem."By Young-woo Kim (pengo@itdonga.com)