Korean religious leaders urge hope at Christmas

Leaders of Catholic and Protestant churches marked Christmas by urging people to show the courage to reach out first to those living in the most remote and challenging circumstances.Archbishop Chung Soon-taick of the Archdiocese of Seoul said on Dec. 19 that he prays the grace and peace of the Lord, born at Christmas, will be abundantly bestowed on all people. He added that he especially hopes the Lord’s comfort and the light of hope will reach those enduring weary days amid life’s wounds, loneliness, isolation and inequality. Chung emphasized that small acts of kindness in daily life, along with a warm heart that embraces even a single person, are the most tangible signs revealing the mystery of Christmas. He said the spirit of Christmas lies in first reaching out to those nearest to us.The Protestant umbrella group Communion of Korean Churches, led by President Rev. Kim Jeong-seok, said in a Christmas message released on Dec. 15 that it hopes the season’s joyful news will bring true comfort and hope to all places gripped by despair and helplessness, including those affected by oppression, war, disasters and famine. The group also expressed hope that love will bloom again and relationships will be restored wherever hatred persists and division and estrangement have deepened.The National Council of Churches in Korea, led by General Secretary Rev. Park Seung-ryul, said in its Christmas message issued the same day that Christmas is God’s gift to those living in anxiety and darkness. It emphasized that the birth of Jesus Christ is a promise that the world remains under God’s care and that no darkness can completely obscure God’s light. The NCCK added that, as a community guided by the light, the church will trust and obey God by standing alongside neighbors who suffer. It also pledged to listen to quiet voices buried in silence and to uphold the path of reconciliation and peace.Meanwhile, the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, led by Secretary General Ven. Jinwoo, held a Christmas tree and lantern lighting ceremony on Dec. 18 at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul’s Jongno district, inviting leaders from other religious traditions. Speaking at the event, Ven. Jinwoo said that in celebrating the birth of the baby Jesus, who came to illuminate a dark world, religious communities should stand in solidarity, remain by the side of the socially vulnerable, and draw closer to places where suffering persists.Chin-Ku Lee sys1201@donga.com