Shin Min-a, Kim Woo-bin celebrate wedding with donation

Actress Shin Min-a, 41, and actor Kim Woo-bin, 36, married after a decade-long public relationship and marked the occasion with a substantial donation to support disadvantaged groups.Their agency, AM Entertainment, said Dec. 20 that the couple donated a combined 300 million won to several organizations, including the Hallym Burn Foundation, Asan Medical Center in Seoul and the humanitarian group Good Friends.The couple held a private wedding ceremony that afternoon at the Shilla Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul. Attendance was limited to immediate family members, relatives and close acquaintances. Actor Lee Kwang-soo, a close friend of Kim Woo-bin, served as the master of ceremonies.Shin and Kim first met on the set of a clothing commercial in 2014 and publicly confirmed their relationship the following year, maintaining their romance in the public eye. They are also known to have supported each other during Kim’s roughly two-and-a-half-year hiatus beginning in 2017, when he underwent treatment for nasopharyngeal cancer.김소민 기자 somin@donga.com