European powers bolster carrier fleets despite strains

"France must prepare for an 'era of predators.' A new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is needed."French President Emmanuel Macron on Dec. 21 announced plans to build a new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. The vessel measures about 310 meters in length and displace between 78,000 and 80,000 tons. It will be capable of carrying 30 domestically produced Rafale fighter jets and housing roughly 2,000 crew members. The new carrier will be nearly twice the size of France's current nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, which has a displacement of about 42,000 tons. The cost of the project is estimated at no less than 10.25 billion euros, or approximately 17.8 trillion won.Last year, France recorded a fiscal deficit of 169.6 billion euros, equivalent to 5.8 percent of gross domestic product. Government debt stood at 114 percent of GDP. Both figures rank among the highest levels seen in Europe's major economies.Despite strained public finances, France's decision to move ahead with an aircraft carrier project carrying an enormous price tag is widely viewed as a reflection of the growing urgency of security self-reliance. As the war in Ukraine drags on, U.S. President Donald Trump steps up pressure on European nations to increase defense spending, and China steadily expands its military power and influence, bolstering military capabilities is increasingly seen as unavoidable in addressing mounting security risks.● New aircraft carrier to prepare for the 'Era of Predators'According to Reuters and other media outlets, Macron made the announcement while visiting the United Arab Emirates, speaking at the Zayed French military base near Abu Dhabi. He said France had decided to launch a next-generation aircraft carrier construction program. The new carrier will be similar in size to China's recently commissioned Fujian but smaller than U.S. aircraft carriers, which can displace up to 100,000 tons.Describing the current international environment as an "era of predators," Macron stressed that France must remain strong, particularly at sea. The new aircraft carrier is expected to enter service around 2038, when the Charles de Gaulle, commissioned in 2001, is scheduled to be retired.The French government has recently placed greater emphasis on strengthening its military posture. It has set a defense budget target of 64 billion euros for 2027, or about 111 trillion won. That figure is double the 32 billion euros allocated in 2017, the year Macron took office. France also plans to expand its reserve forces from 40,000 to 80,000 by 2030.Macron's decision to unveil the aircraft carrier plan overseas, rather than at home, also drew attention. About 900 French troops are stationed at the Zayed base. The UAE is a major purchaser of French-made weapons. In 2021, it bought 80 Rafale fighter jets for $19 billion, or about 28 trillion won, with deliveries beginning this year. On the same day, Macron discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to promote stability in the Middle East.Still, concerns have surfaced within France about moving forward with a new aircraft carrier at a time when pension reform and other measures have been suspended amid fiscal pressures. The British weekly magazine The Economist also warned in its "World Ahead 2026" outlook that a fiscal crisis could erupt next year in major advanced economies, citing France as a potential case.● Britain also boosts aircraft carrier capabilitiesBritain has also moved to strengthen its aircraft carrier capabilities. Last month, British Defense Secretary John Healey said the Prince of Wales had achieved full operating capability, known as FOC.FOC indicates that an aircraft carrier can conduct all missions without restriction. To reach that status, the carrier must be able to embark and launch the maximum number of fighter jets it can accommodate. It must also be capable of carrying out independent missions by forming a carrier strike group that includes destroyers, frigates, submarines and supply ships.Britain said it achieved these capabilities following the Falcon Strike 2025 exercise held last month in the Mediterranean with the United States, Italy, France and other partners. Britain currently operates two aircraft carriers, the Queen Elizabeth and the Prince of Wales, each with a displacement of about 65,000 tons.Like France, Britain is also grappling with concerns over rising fiscal deficits and government debt. Even so, its push to bolster military strength is likewise attributed to the need for security self-reliance. The Times reported that strengthening Britain's aircraft carrier capabilities is unavoidable if the country is to reduce its military dependence on the United States.