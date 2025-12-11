"More Delicious and Fun": Bad Carrot Aims to Mainstream Veganism with Domestic Korean Produce

Je-eun Kim, CEO of Bad Carrot / source=IT dongA

"The Spicy Taste of Vegetables Saves the Planet."Vegetarianism is no longer a niche choice. The population of vegetarians has been steadily increasing due to rising concerns over environmental issues and personal health. Nevertheless, the preconception that vegetarian food is still "unappetizing, difficult, and inconvenient" persists. The strict standards of radical veganism and a limited selection of menus act as barriers, preventing the general public from accessing a plant-based diet.A startup is now directly challenging this entrenched stereotype about vegan food. Established in 2022, this startup is Bad Carrot. We met with Bad Carrot CEO Je-eun Kim to discuss the future of the plant-based diet.Bad Carrot specializes in developing and selling vegan meal kits and sauces utilizing domestic Korean agricultural products. The unique company name embodies Kim’s clear philosophy. "Bad" signifies a stimulating, "junk food-like" flavor, while "Carrot" symbolizes vegetables as a whole, rather than just the root vegetable itself."The meaning behind our name is that the very vegetables people tend to avoid eating protect our bodies—much like the villains in the movie 'Suicide Squad' protect the world," Kim explained. "We wanted to create a fun, approachable brand that breaks away from the existing stereotypes of veganism. 'Carrot' simply paired well with the English word 'Bad' better than 'Tomato' or 'Broccoli.'"Kim dreams of making veganism mainstream. That is why the company is dedicated to creating plant-based products that anyone can enjoy without feeling pressured, lowering the threshold for entry with savory and enticing flavors. To achieve this, Bad Carrot aims for food that is "chosen because it is delicious, not because it is vegan, and even by those who are not vegetarians."Bad Carrot's flagship product is the 'Gosari Oil Pasta Sauce,' made with 100% plant-based ingredients. It achieves a harmonious blend of the unique flavor of Korean bracken (Gosari) and the spiciness of dried chili peppers. The sauce can be utilized in various dishes, including pasta, risotto, gambas (garlic shrimp), gimbap (seaweed rice rolls), sandwiches, and instant ramen, based on personal preference.The company's meal kit line, based on the Gosari Oil Sauce, includes the 'Gosari Noodle Tteokbokki' and 'Gosari Perilla Oil Cold Noodles.' The Gosari Noodle Tteokbokki pairs the sauce, made with domestic bracken, with chewy rice cakes and is as simple to prepare as instant ramen. The Gosari Perilla Oil Cold Noodles boasts a deep, rich flavor thanks to domestic perilla seeds, chickpeas, and a house-made vegetable sauce.Why focus on bracken as the main ingredient? Kim who majored in culinary arts, was captivated by bracken's appeal. She found that bracken’s unique savory depth (umami) could make food much more delicious. She concluded that bracken was the ideal ingredient to lead the popularization of veganism in a healthy and delicious way.Another factor in Bad Carrot's founding was Kim's vegetarian family residing in the United States. She decided to develop exportable vegan products so that her family, who enjoys her cooking, could also taste them. "I wanted to export vegan products for personal reasons. While it wasn't a grand ambition to promote K-Food globally, I am committed to working harder for the popularization of plant-based diets," emphasized Kim.The first hurdle for Bad Carrot, which began with food manufacturing, was standardizing recipes and securing a regulated production space. Kim applied to the 3rd term of the Seoul Startup Hub Kitchen Incubator, operated by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Business Agency (SBA). After being selected for the program, she was able to proceed with everything from R&D to prototype testing in a professional manufacturing kitchen."Although I majored in cooking, the field of food manufacturing was completely different. In cooking, if a dish is too salty, you can adjust it with water. But manufacturing is a process of producing according to precise volume and blending ratios—it’s closer to food engineering. It was not easy," confessed Kim. She added, "Fortunately, with the help of the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the SBA, I was able to focus on developing prototypes in a professional manufacturing kitchen. We continued the improvement process by repeatedly testing the prototypes at the Seoul Startup Hub's cafeteria."With support from the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the SBA from its early stages, Bad Carrot completed its first product, 'Gosari Garlic Pesto,' in 2021. The initial crowdfunding campaign was also significantly aided by the city agencies. Although they received 6 million won in funding from 220 backers, most customers reacted with "I don't know how to eat this." Kim did not ignore the customer feedback. She immediately pivoted the product to the Gosari Oil Pasta Sauce, clearly defining its use for pasta. This product officially launched in 2022 and now represents Bad Carrot.In 2023, Bad Carrot expanded into the global market, starting with Singapore. They were connected with local buyers through the SBA's overseas export support program. Given Singapore's large vegetarian population, buyer reaction was positive, and the results post-export were encouraging.However, the logistics costs for frozen products—three times higher than for ambient/refrigerated goods—became a continuous obstacle to sustainable export. "The Singaporean buyer requested that we switch ingredients to foreign-sourced ones to cut costs. I decided to halt the export, believing it would fundamentally shake the foundations of Bad Carrot," said Kim.Through this first export experience, Kim recognized the need to develop shelf-stable products. The process of developing retort products that could be distributed at room temperature was also challenging. Room-temperature products are inevitably less flavorful than frozen ones due to the high-temperature and high-pressure sterilization process.When the room-temperature version of the Gosari Sauce was first showcased at a Thai food expo in 2024, the reaction exceeded expectations. Kim recalled, "Bad Carrot's product is the only one with a 29% bracken content. I think that's why the response to the room-temperature product was better than expected."Encouraged by this success, Kim set up a booth at a U.S. food expo in June of this year. Through a buyer met there, the company secured entry into a U.S.-based Korean food e-commerce platform in November. They recently achieved $10,000 in exports, garnering a positive reception.Since 2024, Bad Carrot has been operating 'Gosari Express,' a restaurant brand located in Sindang-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul. It features menus that utilize Bad Carrot's Gosari sauce products. Despite being a small, 10-seat space, it constantly sees waiting customers on weekdays and weekends. Notably, it was selected for the 2026 Michelin Guide Seoul, confirming the quality of the product.Kim started Gosari Express to showcase the versatility of Bad Carrot's products. It transitioned from a pop-up store in Mangwon-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, into a formal dining establishment. The restaurant serves as a living R&D center, instantly testing new menus and gauging customer reactions."Bad Carrot is a small-scale startup, so our resources are limited. I wanted to demonstrate how a single sauce could be utilized in multiple ways, and coincidentally, both the restaurant and the products are doing well," said Kim. "The 'Ssukgat Noodle' (Garland Chrysanthemum Noodle) menu, which launched first at the restaurant, received great customer feedback and has now been developed and sold as a product. We will continue to experiment with various menus using domestic agricultural products and commercialize them, creating a virtuous cycle."Bad Carrot’s core competitive advantage lies in its use of domestic agricultural products. For product manufacturing, they use 3 to 5 tons of domestic bracken annually. They have also secured a patent for their unique manufacturing method of pan-roasting bracken at high temperatures to maximize flavor and texture, ensuring differentiation."Bad Carrot’s bracken product often receives feedback that it 'tastes like meat.' This is because we maximize the umami flavor through high-temperature roasting," emphasized Kim. "We adhere to three principles when developing products: plant-based ingredients, domestic agricultural products, and the stimulating savory taste of vegetables."The insistence on domestic produce is not merely a marketing tactic. Kim actively participates in local farm assistance, including experiencing bracken harvesting in Jeju Island and collaborating with the Korea Forestry Promotion Institute (KOFPI) to plant crops on mountainsides. "Domestic agricultural products are overshadowed by imports and fail to shine. Decreased sales make price stabilization difficult. It's a vicious cycle. I want to help local farmers even a little by using only domestic produce, at least while Bad Carrot is in operation," she stated.Bad Carrot's next challenges are expanding the shelf-stable product lineup and establishing its own production facility. Although currently produced through an OEM arrangement at an Incheon manufacturer, the company believes a dedicated facility is necessary to obtain various certifications such as Halal and Kosher."We have quite a few foreigners among our restaurant customers. We've even received collaboration offers from Europe. We have vegan certification, but to expand into the global market, we need Halal and Kosher certification. A dedicated factory is essential for this, and we will prepare for it step by step," said Kim.Ultimately, Bad Carrot aims for franchise operation. They plan to open additional stores besides Gosari Express to experiment with different concepts before fully launching the franchise model. "To popularize veganism, franchise stores that can be found everywhere are necessary. We have diverse customer age groups at the restaurant, and we receive many franchise inquiries," said Kim. "I completed the 1st term of the Kitchen Incubator Franchisor program held at the Seoul Startup Hub in 2024, which provided knowledge and information related to franchising."Bad Carrot's slogan, "The Spicy Taste of Vegetables Saves the Planet," remains relevant. The restaurant saves approximately 18 tons of carbon per month, and that value is donated to protect the carbon forest in Inje, Gangwon-do. The decision to open the restaurant near a local market was also made to reduce carbon emissions by quickly procuring agricultural products.Kim does not hide the fact that she is not a vegetarian herself. She reiterated, "This may seem like marketing, but it comes from the heart. When the product first launched, I received criticism, saying, 'How is this vegan?' But I wanted to make veganism fun and accessible for ordinary people. That sincerity seems to be slowly getting through. I hope Bad Carrot can be a gateway for people entering the plant-based diet."Bad Carrot's strategy—reaching a wider public through taste and fun, regardless of whether they are vegetarian—is proving its potential through achievements like a Michelin Guide-selected restaurant and global exports.By Kui-im Park (luckyim@itdonga.com)