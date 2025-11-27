Special prosecutor seeks 15-year prison term for Han

Special Prosecutor Cho Eun Seok, who is handling the insurrection case, has asked the court to sentence former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 15 years in prison over allegations that he participated in the emergency martial law declaration. This is the first formal request for punishment among defendants facing insurrection-related charges, and the verdict, expected in January, is likely to serve as a benchmark for the other related trials.On Nov. 26, the 33rd Criminal Division of the Seoul Central District Court, presided over by Judge Lee Jin-kwan, held the closing arguments for former Prime Minister Han, who faces charges of aiding the leader of the insurrection and performing key roles in the rebellion. The court heard both the special prosecutor’s sentencing request and Han’s final defense.The special prosecutor said, “The emergency martial law declaration instantly undermined decades of democratic progress in South Korea and damaged the nation’s international credibility and competitiveness. The shock and trauma it caused the public continue to linger.”He added, “Former Prime Minister Han, who was practically the only person capable of preventing the insurrection, neglected his duty to serve the entire nation and participated in the criminal acts. He must be punished severely to prevent the repetition of this tragic history,” and requested a 15-year prison term.Former Prime Minister Han delivered his final remarks in court, saying, “I am deeply sorry for the pain and confusion the public experienced as a result of the emergency martial law declaration last December."송혜미기자 1am@donga.com