Seoul, Washington alter wording on U.S. forces in Korea

The joint statement issued after the annual Security Consultative Meeting, the highest-level defense dialogue between South Korea and the United States, reportedly includes language affirming that U.S. Forces Korea will be continuously maintained to uphold the Republic of Korea’s defense posture. The wording replaces last year’s pledge to maintain the current force level of U.S. troops in Korea, prompting speculation that the new language leaves room for possible troop reductions or greater strategic flexibility.According to multiple military sources on Nov. 6, Defense Minister Ahn Kyu-baek and U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth included the new wording in the joint statement following their Nov. 4 meeting at the Ministry of National Defense in Yongsan, Seoul. From 2008 through 2019, the SCM statement consistently stated that “U.S. Forces Korea will be maintained at the current level.” However, the phrase was omitted in 2020, the final year of former President Donald Trump’s first term. The Biden administration later reinstated the language, emphasizing the “continued maintenance of the current force level.” In the first SCM under Trump’s second term, the latest statement replaced “maintaining the current level” with “maintaining the defense posture.”A military source said, “Until the final stage of the SCM discussions, South Korea strongly requested that the statement include language about maintaining the current level of U.S. Forces Korea.” However, the U.S. reportedly objected, prompting both countries to seek a compromise to avoid renewed controversy over possible alliance discord. The phrase “maintaining the defense posture” appears to reflect a middle ground between the two sides.Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com